WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $243.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

