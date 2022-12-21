WAX Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. WAX has a market capitalization of $110.73 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,304,371,896 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

