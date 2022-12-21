WAXE (WAXE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $259,887.97

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $259,887.97 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $48.22 or 0.00286811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

