WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VBR traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.89. 5,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,534. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

