Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in 3M by 17.8% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in 3M by 18.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in 3M by 31.8% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 108.4% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 37.7% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.5 %

MMM stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.66. The company had a trading volume of 41,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,293. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.76 and a 200 day moving average of $128.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

