Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 467,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,698,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

