Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 321,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,917. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.22.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

