Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Shell by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE SHEL traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 117,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

