Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.4 %

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.