Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $99.17 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 14.3% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $99,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

LLY traded up $9.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.72. The stock had a trading volume of 42,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,728. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.81 and a 200-day moving average of $329.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The stock has a market cap of $350.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

