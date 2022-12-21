Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 135 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.33. 177,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,990,090. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

