Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.63% from the stock’s current price.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.82.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,926. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22 and a beta of 0.69. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 19.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.