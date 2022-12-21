Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $111.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.50.

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 target price on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WLK opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

