Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,675 ($44.64).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.59) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.66) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.41) to GBX 4,100 ($49.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.52) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Whitbread Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,637 ($32.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,573.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,571.80. The company has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,708.50. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.34).

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a GBX 24.40 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Whitbread’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

