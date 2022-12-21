Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.30.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.77. The company has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$6.92 and a 12-month high of C$12.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.69 per share, with a total value of C$86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680,867 shares in the company, valued at C$23,296,734.23. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,600 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

