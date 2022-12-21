Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.71

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.71 and traded as high as $55.97. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 12,029 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $339.54 million, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.89 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

