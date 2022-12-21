Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,130 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 4.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $17,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

