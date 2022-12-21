Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,816 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises approximately 6.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Tapestry worth $25,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Tapestry by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Tapestry by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,556,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $48,417,000 after buying an additional 470,087 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

