Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Allstate makes up approximately 6.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $23,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Allstate by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $133.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.