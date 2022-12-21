Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $22.67 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 2.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $695.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $929.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

