Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 41,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 57,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

