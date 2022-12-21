Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $8.67 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 1.1 %

PYPL stock opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.