Windward Capital Management Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $243.91 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

