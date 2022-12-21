World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

World Fuel Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. World Fuel Services has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

NYSE INT opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $29.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $15.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INT. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 223.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth about $563,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 123.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth about $422,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.