Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries Price Performance

NYSE WOR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Blom bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $206,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $710,188. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in Worthington Industries by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.