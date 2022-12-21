WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $440.56 million and $3.56 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04408159 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

