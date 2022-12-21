Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.54

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.54 and traded as low as $28.53. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 5,655 shares trading hands.
Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.81% of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
