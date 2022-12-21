Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Shares Down 0.1%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.26 and last traded at $33.34. 104,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 113,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,103,000.

