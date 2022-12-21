YUSD Stablecoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $126,351.67 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC on exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $217.59 million and $126,351.67 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00060974 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $176,973.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

