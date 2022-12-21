Zambesigold (ZGD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $104,884.93

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $60.39 million and approximately $104,884.93 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00003231 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

