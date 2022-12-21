ZClassic Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 29.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $327,513.95 and $16.80 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00247645 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00078608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00050992 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

