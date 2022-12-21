Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.18

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.18 and traded as high as C$2.31. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 43,030 shares.

Zentek Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.43.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

