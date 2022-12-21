ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,797 shares of company stock worth $1,582,640. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,267,000 after acquiring an additional 819,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,658,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,683,000 after purchasing an additional 563,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,764 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $67.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

