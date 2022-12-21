Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.76

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and traded as high as $47.43. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 51,965 shares changing hands.

ZURVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $522.50.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

