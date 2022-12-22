16,007 Shares in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth $43,494,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 368,348 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,426,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1,251.8% in the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 246,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,713 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,465. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23.

