1,965 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.10. 54,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,181,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

