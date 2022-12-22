1eco Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, 1eco has traded down 21% against the US dollar. 1eco has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $982.61 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1eco token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00004083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $873.19 or 0.05198627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00499753 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.57 or 0.29610634 BTC.

1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,802,560 tokens. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

