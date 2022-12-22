1irstGold Price Reaches $68.43 on Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $3,424.15 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for $68.43 or 0.00412007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

