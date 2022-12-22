2,154 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Acquired by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 43,133 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after buying an additional 221,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,602. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $8.398 per share. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 30.25%.

