312,385 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 312,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,164,000. Monster Beverage accounts for 2.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Monster Beverage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.35. 25,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,499. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.