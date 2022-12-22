70,000 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000. Cardinal Health makes up about 9.9% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.56. 20,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.