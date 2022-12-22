743 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $487.65 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.40 and its 200-day moving average is $436.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.