7,952 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,987 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after buying an additional 2,643,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,900,000 after buying an additional 132,665 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,139,000 after buying an additional 290,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,039,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,957,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.74. 408,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,910,826. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $149.86.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.