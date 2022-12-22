ABCMETA (META) Trading 35.1% Lower This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $34.78 million and $14,032.27 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014452 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041748 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00224510 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0003814 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $13,061.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

