abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.58

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $9.13. abrdn shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 462 shares trading hands.
abrdn Trading Down 2.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
