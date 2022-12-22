Acadian Timber Corp. (ACAZF) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on January 15th

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2144 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Acadian Timber Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Acadian Timber stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACAZF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

