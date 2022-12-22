Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $268.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.09. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 284.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Accenture by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 24,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

