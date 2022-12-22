Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Director Paula A. Price Sells 750 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $268.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.45 and its 200 day moving average is $284.09. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

