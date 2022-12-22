Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Up 2.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $268.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.09. The firm has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

