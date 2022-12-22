Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.7% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 43,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,066. The firm has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.09. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

